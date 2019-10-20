ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of ASE Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie raised shares of ASE Technology from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASE Technology from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.38.
Shares of ASX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. 307,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,470. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $5.07.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 26,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. 5.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ASE Technology
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.
Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.