ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of ASE Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie raised shares of ASE Technology from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASE Technology from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of ASX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. 307,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,470. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $5.07.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 26,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. 5.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

