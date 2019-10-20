Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.28

Ascendant Resources Inc (TSE:ASND)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 4000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

ASND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Ascendant Resources from C$1.15 to C$0.85 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Ascendant Resources from C$2.10 to C$1.70 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40.

Ascendant Resources Inc explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It primarily has 100% interests in the El Mochito zinc, silver, and lead mine located in west central Honduras. The company was formerly known as Morumbi Resources Inc and changed its name to Ascendant Resources Inc in December 2016.

