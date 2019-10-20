Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $103.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.29. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $104.55.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Frederick Stax sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $38,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,466 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 160.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

