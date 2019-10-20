Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Given a $2.20 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $2.20 price objective on Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AKG. Zacks Investment Research raised Asanko Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Asanko Gold in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asanko Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.60.

AKG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 39,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,482. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72. Asanko Gold has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.10.

Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.72 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKG. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Asanko Gold during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Asanko Gold by 178.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 93,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Asanko Gold by 63.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 191,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Asanko Gold by 15.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,849,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 803,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Asanko Gold by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 20,626,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after acquiring an additional 903,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

