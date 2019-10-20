Arqma (ARQ) Price Down 18% This Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $37,013.00 and approximately $233.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,978.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.94 or 0.02155099 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.21 or 0.02672358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00670726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012747 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00680030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00055337 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00450831 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012630 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 7,976,380 coins and its circulating supply is 1,931,836 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

