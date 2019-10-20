Arlington Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 88.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 17,515 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 15,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS opened at $130.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.08. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

