Arcblock Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $13.35 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Huobi, LBank and Bithumb.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012564 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00225825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.08 or 0.01137063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00028989 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00089773 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Huobi, IDEX, CoinBene, Gate.io, BitMart, Bithumb, DragonEX, LBank, OKEx, DDEX, Kucoin and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

