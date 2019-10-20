Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Aqua America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 63,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aqua America alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III bought 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,982.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,012. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III bought 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $49,973.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $428,247.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTR. Argus raised their price objective on Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Aqua America in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 price objective on Aqua America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Shares of Aqua America stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average of $41.34. Aqua America Inc has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $46.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Aqua America had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $218.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aqua America Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.