Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Lifted by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,290,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,660,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,856 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41,426.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,976 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 34.0% during the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,659,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $457,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,306 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 74.6% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,043,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,110,000 after purchasing an additional 872,968 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth $66,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.62.

APTV stock opened at $88.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.05.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $250,768.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.