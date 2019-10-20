Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Sells $2,915,904.36 in Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $236.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1,063.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $238.13.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Longbow Research upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.
