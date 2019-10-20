Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Sells $2,915,904.36 in Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $236.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1,063.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $238.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 66.8% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Apple by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Longbow Research upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

