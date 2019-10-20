Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s Largest Position

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.8% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,958.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,140 shares of company stock worth $95,606,404 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cowen set a $250.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Apple to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $235.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

AAPL traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $236.41. The company had a trading volume of 21,772,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,664,976. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.27. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $238.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,063.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

