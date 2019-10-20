Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.64.

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

APO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.97. The company had a trading volume of 875,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,746. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.44.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $523.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $83,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $159,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

