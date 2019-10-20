Apache (NYSE:APA) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Apache from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Apache from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Apache from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners started coverage on Apache in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Apache in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.70.

NYSE:APA opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 77.99 and a beta of 1.86. Apache has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $42.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Apache had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apache will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 39,506 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 175,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

