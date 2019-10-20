Andrew Castellaneta Sells 3,000 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $227,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $75.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.30 and a 200 day moving average of $78.90. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,298,000. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 644,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,700,000 after purchasing an additional 90,328 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in Omnicom Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,086,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,814,000 after purchasing an additional 721,926 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

