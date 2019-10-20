Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Dawson James assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anavex Life Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.33.

AVXL stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.09.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 562.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 89,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 104,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

