Analyzing Lannett (NYSE:LCI) and United Therapeutics (NYSE:UTHR)

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) and United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Lannett has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Therapeutics has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lannett 0 3 0 0 2.00 United Therapeutics 1 5 4 0 2.30

Lannett currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.35%. United Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $125.30, suggesting a potential upside of 52.54%. Given United Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Therapeutics is more favorable than Lannett.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of Lannett shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of United Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Lannett shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of United Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lannett $655.41 million 0.72 -$272.11 million $2.35 4.99 United Therapeutics $1.63 billion 2.21 $589.20 million $13.39 6.13

United Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Lannett. Lannett is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lannett -41.52% 28.00% 7.35% United Therapeutics -7.69% -4.54% -3.26%

Summary

United Therapeutics beats Lannett on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages. It also provides its products for various medical indications comprising cholesterol, muscle spasm, pain management, irritable bowel, antipsychosis, gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, thyroid deficiency, central nervous system, urinary, migraine, bronchospasms, and gallstone. In addition, the company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients. It markets its products under the Lipitor, Lioresal, Bentyl, Prolixin, MiraLAX, Imdur, Levoxyl/Synthroid, Concerta, Toprol-XL, Prilosec, Ditropan, Protonix, Imitrex, Brethine, and Actigall brands to generic pharmaceutical and private label distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug retailers, mail-order pharmacies, other pharmaceutical manufacturers, managed care and health maintenance organizations, hospital buying groups, and governmental entities. The company has supply and development agreements with Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals, Summit Bioscience LLC, HEC Pharm Group, Andor Pharmaceuticals LLC, Dexcel Pharma, and Aralez Pharmaceuticals. Lannett Company, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma. It also engages in developing esuberaprost, RemoPro, Treprostinil Technosphere, Trevyent, ralinepag, and Aurora-GT to treat PAH; and the research and development of various organ transplantation-related technologies, including regenerative medicine, xenotransplantation, biomechanical lungs, and ex-vivo lung perfusion, as well as the development of medicine for other diseases. United Therapeutics Corporation has licensing and collaboration agreements with Medtronic, Inc. to develop and commercialize the implantable system for Remodulin in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan; DEKA Research & Development Corp. to develop a semi-disposable system for the subcutaneous delivery of Remodulin; MannKind Corporation to develop and license treprostinil inhalation powder, and Dreamboat and Cricket devices; Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop ralinepag for the treatment of PAH; and Samumed LLC to develop SM04646, a phase I development-stage Wnt pathway inhibitor for treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. United Therapeutics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

