Analyzing Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) and X Financial (NASDAQ:XYF)

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

X Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Jiayin Group does not pay a dividend.

This table compares Jiayin Group and X Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $419.16 million 1.34 $88.98 million $0.44 23.89 X Financial $514.96 million 0.61 $128.44 million N/A N/A

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Jiayin Group.

Profitability

This table compares Jiayin Group and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group N/A N/A N/A X Financial 29.18% 26.58% 17.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jiayin Group and X Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jiayin Group presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.75%. Given Jiayin Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than X Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

X Financial beats Jiayin Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

