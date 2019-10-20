Analyzing CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) & NantHealth (NYSE:NH)

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and NantHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHURCHILL CAP C/SH N/A N/A $1.24 million N/A N/A NantHealth $89.46 million 0.88 -$192.15 million ($1.74) -0.41

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NantHealth.

Profitability

This table compares CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHURCHILL CAP C/SH N/A 2.88% 1.20% NantHealth -191.63% -10,113.15% -62.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and NantHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHURCHILL CAP C/SH 0 1 2 0 2.67 NantHealth 0 0 1 0 3.00

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.68%. NantHealth has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.04%. Given NantHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NantHealth is more favorable than CHURCHILL CAP C/SH.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.9% of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.5% of NantHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH beats NantHealth on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice. The company's products include GPS Cancer, a molecular profile that integrates whole genome sequencing of tumor and normal germline samples, as well as whole transcriptome sequencing; GPS Cancer Report, a GPS cancer solution; GPS in rare diseases and chronic illnesses; Liquid GPS, a blood-based molecular test; and Eviti, a decision support solution. It also provides Web-based and mobile software solutions, such as Device Connectivity Suite, a device connectivity and near real-time biometric software and hardware suite; DeviceConX, a device data normalization software; HBox, an Internet of Medical Things and Internet of Things hardware hub; and VitalsConX, a tablet-optimized application. In addition, NantHealth, Inc. offers NaviNet Open, a payer-provider collaboration platform comprising plan central, eligibility and benefit, claims status inquiry, claims management, referral, authorization, document exchange, and AllPayer services; and cloud-based computing, storage, and transport infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. NantHealth, Inc. is as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

