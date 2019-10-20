Analysts Set Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) PT at $72.21

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen set a $72.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

NYSE EMR opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.02. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 80.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

