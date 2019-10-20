Analysts Set Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Price Target at $25.22

Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.22.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 265.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 133,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $624.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50. Echo Global Logistics has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $553.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.60 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

