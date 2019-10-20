Analysts Set Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) Price Target at GBX 259.17

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 259.17 ($3.39).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOM. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective (up from GBX 300 ($3.92)) on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of LON DOM traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 274 ($3.58). 3,217,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,000. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of GBX 218.90 ($2.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 301 ($3.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 33.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 251.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 250.71.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Group will post 1805.0000456 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.20%.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Ian Bull purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of £27,900 ($36,456.29).

Domino's Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

