Analysts Set Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Price Target at $40.75

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEP traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.65. 132,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,248. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average is $35.19. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,584.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 54.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,639,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,719,000 after acquiring an additional 580,157 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 532.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 577,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,969,000 after acquiring an additional 486,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth about $15,761,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,295,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,956,000 after acquiring an additional 204,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth about $3,001,000. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.