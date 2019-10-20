Analysts Set Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target at $18.93

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. Cowen set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $116,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,892,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 770,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,658,232.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $567,945. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000.

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,884. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 336.41% and a negative return on equity of 66.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

