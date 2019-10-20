Analysts Set $18.00 Target Price for OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI)

Shares of OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $18.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OFS Credit an industry rank of 141 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFS Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OFS Credit stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.49% of OFS Credit at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCCI opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OFS Credit (OCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.