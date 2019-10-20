Analysts Expect Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Outlook Therapeutics.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 712.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 347,238 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTLK stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 66,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,841. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.64.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

