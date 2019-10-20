Analysts Expect NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) to post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.05 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. Compass Point raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.19 per share, with a total value of $20,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth $82,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 35.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 351.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NXRT opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.51%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

