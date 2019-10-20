Analysts Expect Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mammoth Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.27). Mammoth Energy Services posted earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mammoth Energy Services.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $181.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.78 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Johnson Rice downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Monday, August 5th. Capital One Financial downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.93. 366,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,632. The company has a market cap of $91.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $28.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 959,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 495,089 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,026,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 132,384 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 38,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

