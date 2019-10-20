Analysts Anticipate Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) to Announce ($0.02) Earnings Per Share

Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $18.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Tribune Publishing an industry rank of 143 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Noble Financial set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tribune Publishing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Tribune Publishing by 40.5% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 149,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 43,164 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the second quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 260.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 83,636 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 26.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 148,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 17,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

TPCO opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09. Tribune Publishing has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $290.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $250.33 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Tribune Publishing will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

