Analysts Anticipate Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cohen & Steers.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 48.33%. The firm had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE:CNS traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.21. 290,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,409. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $62.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,790.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the second quarter worth $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the second quarter worth $50,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the second quarter worth $130,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 624.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

