Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $969.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.90 and a beta of 1.14. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $25.43.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 300,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $6,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,707,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 7,500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $169,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,684.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,405,413. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 47.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.