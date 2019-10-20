Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Amerisafe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $75.00 price target on shares of Amerisafe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.00.

Amerisafe stock opened at $64.97 on Thursday. Amerisafe has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.38.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Amerisafe had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $91.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amerisafe will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

In other Amerisafe news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $190,413.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,803.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amerisafe in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Amerisafe by 22.9% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amerisafe in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amerisafe in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Amerisafe in the second quarter valued at about $206,000.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

