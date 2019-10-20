Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Reduced by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 48,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 87.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after buying an additional 73,095 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,007,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 235.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $7,017,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Shares of AMP opened at $142.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.85. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $153.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.50 and its 200-day moving average is $141.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.