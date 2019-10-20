Americas Silver’s (USAS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Americas Gold And Silver Corporation is a metal producer. It is engaged in the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of precious metal properties. The company’s properties consist of San Rafael mine in Mexico and the Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Gold And Silver Corporation, formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation, is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Americas Silver alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN USAS traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,299. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAS. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the second quarter valued at $3,015,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 77.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 12.5% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,803,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 200,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the second quarter valued at about $167,000.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Americas Silver (USAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.