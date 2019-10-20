American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

American International Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,301,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,334. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.40%.

In other news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $422,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

