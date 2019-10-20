American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

American Express (NYSE:AXP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. William Blair also issued estimates for American Express’ Q1 2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,730,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $129.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. American Express’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $879,990.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,447,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,653 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 2.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in American Express by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,561 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.