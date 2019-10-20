American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced its earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:AXP opened at $116.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. American Express has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $129.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Get American Express alerts:

The company also recently declared a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.47%.

In other American Express news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,392.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,653. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $127.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.29.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.