American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Gap Down to $15.47

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.81, but opened at $15.47. American Eagle Outfitters shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 2,851,383 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $16.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.34.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $568,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

