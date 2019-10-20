Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $2,400.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their prior target price of $2,225.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,350.00 price objective (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and set a $2,350.00 target price (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (down from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,258.44.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,757.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,774.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,846.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $884.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total value of $3,146,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302,331 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,279 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,520,276,000 after acquiring an additional 491,118 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,045,000 after acquiring an additional 422,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.