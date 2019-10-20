Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $2,400.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their prior target price of $2,225.00.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,350.00 price objective (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and set a $2,350.00 target price (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (down from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,258.44.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,757.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,774.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,846.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $884.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80.
In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total value of $3,146,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302,331 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,279 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,520,276,000 after acquiring an additional 491,118 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,045,000 after acquiring an additional 422,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
