Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Altice USA from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Altice USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Securities cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Altice USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

ATUS stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Olsen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $810,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $396,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,549,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Boston Partners bought a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,954,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altice USA by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,763 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,375,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,272,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in Altice USA by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

