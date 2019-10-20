Altair Resources (CVE:AVX) Stock Price Up 25%

Shares of Altair Resources Inc (CVE:AVX) rose 25% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 62,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 83,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $591,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

About Altair Resources (CVE:AVX)

Altair Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, silver, gold, lead, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Pan American and Prince mines; and the Caselton concentrator in the Pioche district, Nevada.

