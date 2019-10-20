Alphabet (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) PT Lowered to $242.00

Alphabet (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $245.00 to $242.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alphabet from $226.00 to $217.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of BRK/B opened at $208.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.21.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

