Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 5,273 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.4% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. ValuEngine cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $130.89 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.43 and a 200 day moving average of $135.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.