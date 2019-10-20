Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,177,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SVC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hospitality Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Hospitality Properties Trust stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18. Hospitality Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $610.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.51 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Hospitality Properties Trust’s previous dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

