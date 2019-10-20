Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

VUG opened at $167.61 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $124.85 and a 52-week high of $170.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.60.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

