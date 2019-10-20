Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Invests $446,000 in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,725 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 188.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 38.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

TCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on TCF Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TCF Financial in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price objective on TCF Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.45.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

