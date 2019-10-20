Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,614.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,499,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $574,644,000 after buying an additional 3,370,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 11,911.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,177 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,956,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd increased its position in shares of FedEx by 269.9% during the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 659,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 481,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $149.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.90. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $137.78 and a 52 week high of $234.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FedEx from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on FedEx to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.64.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

