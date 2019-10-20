Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives $111.59 Average PT from Brokerages

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $116.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $3,929,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,024,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,236,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,316,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,018,000 after acquiring an additional 657,595 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,816,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,213,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,850,000 after acquiring an additional 528,966 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $28,946,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALNY stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.78. 601,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,298. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $60.27 and a one year high of $96.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.93.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 848.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

