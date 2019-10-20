Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €234.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €234.00 ($272.09) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €223.63 ($260.04).

Allianz stock opened at €218.10 ($253.60) on Thursday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($240.47). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €208.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €207.83.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

