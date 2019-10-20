Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,935 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,541 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARLP. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 185.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 368,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 15.8% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 124,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 16,975 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 22.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARLP opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $20.78.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.10 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ARLP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Clarkson Capital started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

In related news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $205,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,628 shares in the company, valued at $439,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilson M. Torrence purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $86,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,860.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

