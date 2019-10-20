Algorand (ALGO) One Day Volume Tops $103.30 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. Algorand has a total market cap of $93.91 million and approximately $103.30 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002730 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax. In the last week, Algorand has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00223345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.93 or 0.01153883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029323 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00089226 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 2,949,426,436 coins and its circulating supply is 418,154,593 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, CoinEx and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

